Hours of operation for the Joplin Municipal Court will change on May 2.
The court clerk's office will be closed during the noon lunch hour. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
There are other ways for people to make payments on their cases since the office will no longer be open during lunch.
For all cases filed before Dec. 23, 2020, the website at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/Joplinmo can be used to make payments.
For those who need to speak someone about their payment, call 1-800-444-1187.
For those who have cases filed after Dec. 23, 2020, payments can be made by visiting the Missouri Case.net website and making a “Pay By Web” payment.
There also is a kiosk where “Pay By Web” payments can be made in the city's Justice Center lobby near the entrance of the court clerk's office at 303 E. Third St.
Details: 417-627-2930.
