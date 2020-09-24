A new page of history has turned for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
After years of making do and asking the City Council for funding to keep it afloat, the museum on Nov. 1 will become an official part of the city as an attraction under the Parks and Recreation Department. The City Council voted 9-0 during budget talks Wednesday night to make the union official.
"It's a watershed moment," said museum director Chris Wiseman on Thursday. "It's provided for the longevity of the museum. I think when I'm replaced and long gone, they will look back at this as being one of the major turning points in the longevity of the museum and its position in the community."
Allen Shirley, president of the Joplin Historical Society, which owns the historical exhibits of the museum, said: "It allows us a reliable and steady source of income without us having to go back to the city to ask for funding every year," even though the ore and mineral exhibits and mining equipment that made up a number of the museum's exhibits are owned by the city.
Shirley has assembled a number of his own collections that he has exhibited at the museum. He said he has assembled a new space exploration exhibit and is working on a baseball exhibit that could be displayed perhaps next year. He has worked for years to help support the museum and advocate plans to secure its future.
Brad Belk, former museum director who is now the community historian at Missouri Southern State University, said that many specimens and artifacts were collected in 1929 to establish a museum on the Joplin and Tri-State District Mining District.
In 1930, a committee of Joplin officials, residents and representatives of the mining industry agreed to house the museum in a closed concession building at Schifferdecker Park. The building was part of what had been the Electric Park, an amusement park that existed in Schifferdecker Park from 1909 to 1914.
What was named the Tri-State Mineral Museum opened in that building at 3 p.m. May 17, 1931.
Belk said the museum displayed world-class mineral specimens that had been unearthed in the mining district. "These extraordinary treasures further explain the rich resources that created and cultivated the mining communities in Southwestern Missouri, Southeastern Kansas and Northeastern Oklahoma," Belk wrote in a timeline of the museum.
An important person in the museum's development was Everett J. Ritchie. He began assisting the museum in 1937 to develop the collection of specimens. He left Joplin in 1945 to become a senior scientist for Eagle-Picher. After retiring in 1972, he returned and devoted the rest of his life to promoting and maintaining the museum.
Another person who became an important figure in the museum's history, Dorothea B. Hoover, worked to form the Joplin Historical Society in 1966. Belk said she was a descendent of a Joplin pioneer family who understood the importance of preserving local history. She sought to establish a local history museum.
Three years later, a Tri-State Mineral Museum Advisory Board was formed by the City Council to oversee operations of the mineral museum. With further support by the historical society, the museum extended the days and times of its operations for visitors.
In 1974 and 1975, the historical society decided to fund the construction of a museum for the history wing, and it was decided to add a wing to the mineral museum to house local history exhibits.
Another expansion took place in 1989 when the historical society and the city combined resources to build a 10,000-square-foot addition to the building to add a multipurpose room for events.
In 1996, a seven-member governing board for the museum was formed to merge the two sections of the museum and hire a paid director. Belk became the director in 1997 and hired Wiseman as curator.
As city budgets grew tighter the last several years, allocations for operating costs were cut.
Last year the council asked Bob Harrington, chairman of the governing board, to identify fundraising opportunities to help pay museum expenses so that the city could reduce it cost.
Harrington later reported that he had consulted experts who said donors can be found to contribute to brick and mortar projects that can carry their names but are hesitant to donate for operational expenses.
Parks and Recreation Director Paul Bloomberg told the council Wednesday night that the museum's financial records were provided to city finance director Leslie Haase. She determined that the city could realize annual savings of $37,000 by making the museum part of the city rather than paying a subsidy, which in recent years had been about $190,000.
A committee formed earlier with city and museum representatives considered the situation and recommended making the museum part of the parks department. Council member Diane Reid Adams represented the council in the talks.
The council was told there are a number of benefits to the arrangement. It would give the museum staff health insurance and retirement benefits and other city benefits they have not had.
Wiseman said that by the parks department providing a program of activities and events for the museum, it would free up more time for him to write grant applications to try to bring in revenue and would open the museum to a new market of visitors.
Bloomberg said the parks department has a marketing employee who also could provide marketing for the museum.
The committee recommends that the city hire a firm with museum experience to create a strategic plan. There also are contracts and agreements that would be needed to formalize the arrangement. Ordinance changes would need to be made to define the roles of the museum boards.
Bloomberg was asked if it would stretch the parks and recreation staff too thin to take on another project like the museum.
The parks director said he would take on a lot of the responsibility himself.
"I am passionate about the museum," he said. "I think it's the right thing to do."
