The public is invited to join in the Joplin History and Mineral Museum’s 90th birthday celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. Cake and punch will be served.
The Joplin Mineral Museum was dedicated May 17, 1931. The museum was dedicated to the mining industry of the Tri-State Mining District with a mission of providing the history of the local industry that provided the majority of the zinc ore supply for the U.S. The museum displays mineral specimens typical of the area's geology and artifacts that illustrate Joplin's rich history.
Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Details: 417-623-1180.
