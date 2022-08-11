Grace Clouse, who has served as the executive director of Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action for four years, will be passing the torch to incoming director Jessica Pommert.
The organization's board of directors announced Pommert as the new director this week. Clouse, who was hired for the position in July 2018 and is relocating to Springfield, said she looks forward to seeing Pommert in the role and has been helping her with the transition.
Clouse’s official last day is Friday, Aug. 19.
“It’s a very rewarding position, and the hardest part about leaving NALA is leaving the students because I feel like I’ve genuinely formed friendships and relationships with them,” Clouse said. “I’m so thankful to be a part of their lives, and when you hear about their successes, some of them can move you to tears.”
Pommert has a background of customer service in industry and development work with an area nonprofit organization. She graduated from Ozark Christian College with a bachelor's degree in Christian ministry and also has taken classes in education at Missouri Southern State University. As executive director, she will oversee operations at NALA.
"The entire NALA board would like to publicly thank Grace Clouse for her years of service to NALA and her advocacy for literacy in the Joplin area,” Christian Shultz, president of the NALA board of directors, said in a statement. “She will be greatly missed. But while we're sad to see Grace go, we're excited to see how NALA's next chapter unfolds with Jessica Pommert as the new executive director."
Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, also known as Joplin NALA Read, is a not-for-profit literacy organization at 123 S. Main St. that teaches adults how to improve their reading, math or English. The mission of Joplin NALA is to provide tuition-free programs to improve the self-sufficiency of families by supporting adult learners in their efforts to increase skills, giving them access to a better life.
NALA has been established in the Joplin community for more than 40 years and celebrated that milestone last September.
“It was a lot of fun being part of the 40-year anniversary,” Clouse said. “We had tons of photos, materials and tapes of NALA’s memories, and it was neat to go through those. We had them there at our anniversary event. It was also really humbling to see how much NALA has served the community and to know that I was able to be a part of that.”
Under Clouse’s leadership, Joplin NALA began offering a computer literacy program in July 2019, followed by the opening later that fall of a computer lab with more than a dozen computers. Area businesses and sponsors donated the technology and the time to provide students with access to digital resources.
“Computer literacy and access to digital programs are really important in our day and age. To apply for a job, you have to do that online,” Clouse said. “Everything that you do, you need a computer nowadays. When someone struggles with literacy, they’re likely struggling with computer literacy or digital literacy as well. There are a couple of studies that show if you have lower literacy levels and you get on a computer, those are even more hindered because it’s almost like another language. Being able to offer that service in the community is so important for growth and bridging that gap for people of all age groups. I’m really proud of our computer literacy program and the establishment of our computer lab.”
Clouse also helped launch a new annual event called Literacy Liftoff. This year’s event is slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Missouri Southern soccer fields. It includes food trucks, a hot air balloon, community resources and activities for kids, and it serves as a main fundraiser for Joplin NALA Read.
“With Literacy Liftoff, it involves the whole community, and it was perfect to start it as a new tradition for the 40-year anniversary,” Clouse said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how it grows, even if I’m not the director. I’ll be back for that event and probably in future years as well.”
Clouse said although she’s moving to Springfield, she has no intention of fully stepping away from Joplin NALA Read or its mission of expanding literacy in the Joplin region.
“My family is here, and my heart is here, so I will be back regularly,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.