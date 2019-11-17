Thanks to the generosity of donors throughout the community, Joplin NALA Read is set to open a new computer lab to help residents with their computer literacy skills.
"I am just ecstatic with all the hard work that people have put into this and the opportunity it's going to give our students," said Grace Clouse, executive director.
Joplin NALA Read is a nonprofit that offers free classes for adults in literacy, including reading, writing, math and English as a second language. Computer literacy is part of that umbrella, but the nonprofit's equipment was sorely lacking — there were only four old computers, two of which no longer turned on, and students sometimes practiced mouse and keyboarding skills on unplugged mice and keyboards, Clouse said.
Clouse initially reached out to Josh Shackles, owner of Affordable Computer Repairs, for assistance in fixing the two broken computers.
"He said, 'Give me a day and let me see if I can get two new ones donated to you,'" Clouse said. "He messaged me the next day and said, 'How about a full computer lab? I can get you 15.'"
Donations to get 15 computers refurbished and fixed up with the appropriate hardware and software came not only from Shackles but also from Josh Gilmore and Jason Walker at Noble Earth Recovery, Toby Buckner at Sparklight, Jeff Bruce at Karsnet, Maria Bruce at Mercy and Tanner Tipping at Tech Hound.
"They all worked really hard and came in last week and installed all (the computers) for us," Clouse said. "It has been awesome."
Joplin NALA Read has offered computer literacy classes since July and currently has a handful of adult students taking those courses. Based on feedback from participants, the class often starts with the basics — how to turn a computer on and off, how to save documents, how to search the internet, how to send an email.
"Our computer literacy class is very basic," Clouse said. "There is definitely a need for that."
In the future, those classes could be expanded to teach adult students about specific computer programs, such as Microsoft Word, she said.
The computer lab also is needed for the nonprofit's students to engage in workplace literacy and job preparedness skills as well, Clouse said.
"So many job applications are online now, so we want to give access to our students to fill out those online applications or take tests or go through a training," she said.
Those interested in any of Joplin NALA Read's classes may contact Clouse at 417-782-2646 or visit the nonprofit's offices at 123 S. Main St. Volunteers and tutors are also welcome.
Ribbon-cutting
Joplin NALA Read will host a ribbon-cutting for its new computer lab at 2 p.m. Tuesday at its offices, 123 S. Main St.
