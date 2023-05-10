Tickets are now available for a murder mystery evening fundraiser to be held in June by Joplin NALA Read, a local nonprofit that promotes literacy.
The event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Pass Event Center inside Palace Pizza, 1208 Main St. It will feature a murder mystery game, dinner, games and dancing.
The storyline for the murder mystery focuses on the founding of Union City in Southwest Missouri in 1872, with a boomtown that has sprung up around the mining operations along Joplin Creek. Participants are invited to dress in character costumes, semiformal, formal or western attire.
Tickets are available by contacting Joplin NALA at 417-782-2646 or online at www.joplinnala.org. Proceeds will help NALA continue its mission to serve adult and family literacy needs in the Joplin region.
