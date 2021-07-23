NALA

Shenqin Ding works on an English lesson at Joplin NALA Read this week. The China native credits the Joplin nonprofit for helping her improve her English skills. Globe | Roger Nomer

As we're wrapping up the work week in the newsroom, here are just a few of the stories and columns you can find in your weekend editions and online.

First up is a profile of Joplin NALA Read, a local literacy nonprofit that will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this fall. Learn more about its mission and the individuals it has helped over the past four decades in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker.

In Saturday's edition, our sports department also will unveil its Wendell Redden Athletes of the Year for 2020-21.

Looking ahead, our Sunday and Monday e-editions will have a preview of next week's meeting of the Joplin Board of Education, an update on construction at the Carthage Tech Center, the latest musings from columnist Sandy Turner and up-to-date information on the Tokyo Olympics.

It's gonna be a hot one this weekend, so stay safe.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.