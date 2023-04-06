The Joplin School District early this morning announced its 2022-23 Teacher of the Year: Kelly Davis, a third-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School.
She has taught at McKinley for 19 years, and she was nominated for the award by her co-workers and administrators.
"She pours into others and asks for nothing in return, and is always focused on creating strong relationships with students and parents," McKinley Principal Jason Riddle said.
