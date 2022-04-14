Teacher of the Year

Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss (left) presents Soaring Heights special education teacher Julie Pagan with a plaque naming her Fred Laas Teacher of the Year for Joplin Schools during an assembly on Thursday at the school.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today we celebrate our area teachers — and specifically one teacher who has been named Joplin's Teacher of the Year.

Julie Pagan, a special education teacher at Soaring Heights, is the recipient of that honor.

“No matter who Mrs. Pagan is with — whether it’s a student, a staff member or a parent — she makes you feel so safe and special and loved,” Soaring Heights Principal Katy Booher said at an assembly today.

Learn more in a story from Kevin McClintock at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • Details of a fundraiser next week for Empty Bowls.
  • Coverage of a groundbreaking ceremony this morning at Pittsburg State.
  • A reminder of when is the deadline to file your taxes.

Have a good Thursday evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.