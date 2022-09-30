Dan Johnson has been named director of public works, the city of Joplin announced Friday.
Johnson has worked at the city for the past 17 years as an engineer and as assistant director of public works, most recently as interim director of public works. He also has worked in the private sector as a project manager and estimator.
In his new role, Johnson will manage and direct all activities of public works divisions of operations, transportation and infrastructure engineering projects, including stormwater, wastewater, streets, sidewalks, signals and bike-pedestrian trail projects. He also will oversee long-range project planning and collaboration among industries, businesses and leaders in the city and surrounding communities.
Johnson's long experience with the city is an asset, City Manager Nick Edwards said in a statement.
“The public works department is responsible for complex operations, and the city’s infrastructure of roads, signals and sewers impacts everyone on a daily basis," he said in the statement. "With a diverse array of services, it was important to find a leader that can proactively coordinate short- and long-term plans to improve the livability of the community. Dan’s engineering and leadership experience with the city of Joplin in various supporting roles of project management and development during the tornado recovery assignments demonstrate his commitment to leading improvement. Dan’s extensive history and knowledge of the city and its infrastructure needs is a huge asset to us as we move forward.”
Johnson will begin his new role on Monday.
“I look forward to continuing my service with the city and our community in this new role to help meet the needs of citizens. With the recently adopted council’s goals and the developed action plans, the table is set for ongoing success and development," he said in a statement. "I am excited with this opportunity to put my talents to work to assist in achieving these goals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.