After a week filled with ugliness, today in the Globe newsroom we focused on some beauty.

Sara Sonie Joi Thompson-Ruffin is a Joplin native whose textile artwork has earned her national acclaim, with exhibits at the Smithsonian Amerian Art Museum and the White House. Her work will be featured in an exhibit at Spiva Center for the Arts, opening today. "Route 66: Crossing Cultural Lines" explores the role the Mother Road played in cross-pollinating culture across the country.

You can read much more about her in Saturday's edition of the Globe, and online at joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend, you'll also find reports about:

  • Extension of COVID leave for Joplin Schools employees.
  • Food banks doling out meals at a rapid pace as they deal with increased needs during the pandemic.
  • Two area cities that have already placed use taxes on their ballots will do so again for April's election.

It's been a rough week. We hope you have a relaxing weekend.

