Joplin native Janelle Sabo leads war against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nearly six months into the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, it continues to dominate headlines with increasing COVID-19 cases, rising death counts, spats over masking and ever-changing rules handed down from health authorities.
But not all COVID-19 news is bad news.
Enter Joplin High School alumna Dr. Janelle Sabo, clinical development leader with the Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly & Co., and the company's COVID-19 antibody program. The work they’re conducting across the nation could soon lead to an effective treatment against the novel coronavirus.
Sabo’s company is exploring its experimental COVID-19 drug LY-CoV555, which is an antibody therapy specifically designed to attack SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Particular focus has been placed on testing the drug with residents and staff living and working inside nursing homes and long-term care facilities nationwide. Nursing home residents have been the hardest hit by the pandemic, accounting for more than 40% of all COVID-19 deaths nationwide.
“We wanted to make sure the patient experience was front and center,” Sabo said. “This is such a unique situation for so many patients, many of whom have been isolated from family and loved ones.”
In early August, the company customized eight RVs and trailer trucks filled with supplies and set up clinical trials at various nursing homes and facilities when COVID-19 outbreaks occurred. Normally, such trials are conducted inside hospitals, universities, doctor's offices or community clinics. Trials involving thousands of patients are now taking place nationwide; in all, 30 states have been targeted for study, including Missouri.
“No one has ever done a clinical study in a nursing home setting,” said the Joplin native, who graduated from Joplin High School in 1994. “It takes a normal biotech company six to nine months to design a study and start it. We started (our program) in June, and we had studies underway in late July and early August. It’s been unprecedented.”
Unprecedented, perhaps, but necessary. The pandemic has killed approximately 184,000 Americans and infected more than 6 million. Worldwide, 831,000 have died, with nearly 25 million infected.
“The pressure to find an appropriate treatment is very high,” Sabo said.
Eli Lilly was one of the first U.S. companies to obtain a blood sample from the first U.S. survivor of COVID-19, and from that blood sample, it was able to isolate antibodies, which are proteins that bind to foreign invaders inside the body and signal the body’s immune system to get to work. Scientists selected a particularly potent monoclonal antibody that showed some “unique binding qualities” and were able to sequence the molecule into a neutralizing antibody, meaning the virus can no longer attach and cause infection inside the body, allowing the body’s immune system to fight and kill off the deadly virus.
“So that’s what we’re testing in humans now,” Sabo said, “waiting to see if ... it continues to have a solid safety profile, which so far it does, which is excellent, and seeing how well does it work in a mild to moderate population or in a hospital setting or how well does it work in a nursing home setting.”
Not a vaccine
The neutralizing antibody is not a vaccine, however — there tends to be confusion among the public about this, Sabo said.
“A vaccine is meant to give immunity for a period of time. You get a vaccine every year, much like the flu vaccine because strains change over time. Other vaccines work for many years or even a lifetime. But we don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19,” she said.
Think of the antibody treatment, Sabo said, as a “complement” to a vaccine.
“Maybe we never get back to a complete normal, but how do we get past this point to where we totally disrupt all of the social structures in the world, in terms of how humans interact — how can we go back to hugging and shaking hands? We need to find a way to get back to some of that (normalcy),” and the antibody treatment can do just that, she said. “I think that is what’s missing in the equation right now.”
Results so far have been promising for the antibody treatment, Sabo said.
“Certainly the first time that we’ll have a chance to see some advocacy data that can lead us in one direction or another will be the fall or early winter of this year,” said Sabo, who received her doctorate in pharmacy from University of Missouri-Kansas City. “We’re prepared to scale up very quickly to get it to the market,” providing it meets all federal requirements and standards.
“Whether it’s our molecule or someone else’s molecule, I would hope that it’s at full-scale (production) and widely available a year from now,” she said.
