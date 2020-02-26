A Joplin native has been selected as the next city manager.
Mayor Gary Shaw and the City Council announced the selection of Nick Edwards during a 3 p.m. press conference at City Hall. Edwards will take the city helm after working nine years in Lee's Summit, where he was assistant city manager.
Edwards was one of four finalists for the Joplin job. Those candidates visited Joplin on Sunday and Monday for discussions with council members, city administrators and officials with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce as well as a public meet-and-greet session.
The other candidates were Darin Chappell, city administrator of Chillicothe; Shawn Hennessee, county administrator for Clark County, Washington; and Leonard Sossamon, former county administrator of Hernando County, Florida.
Edwards grew up in Joplin and attended Webb City High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After his discharge, he returned to Joplin and attended Missouri Southern State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science. He then attended Missouri State University where he obtained a master's degree in public administration and local government.
Edwards then went to work for the city of Lee's Summit, first as a management analyst in the public works department, and worked his way up through several positions to become the assistant city manager. His position at Lee's Summit was eliminated last year in budget cuts.
During interviews Monday with the finalists for the job, Edwards told the Globe that Joplin has changed and grown since his childhood and appears ready for another expansion.
“I think Joplin is on the verge of a lot of growth right now,” he said. “It seems like it is exploding. It seems like the community is very passionate about improving quality of life, improving opportunity, and that’s something I have background in and I think that’s something I can help the city with."
His experience in Lee's Summit, a larger community, has prepared him to lead Joplin, he said.
"Being in the (Kansas City) metro area really requires you to be at the top of your game because there is so much competition for investment or employees or whatever it might be. So being in that environment and coming to Joplin, I think I could be effective," Edwards told the Globe.
