Joplin native who helped create antibody drug happy to see it in use

INDIANAPOLIS — As area residents continue to receive the bamlanivimab monoclonal antibody therapy drug to help them cope with their mild COVID-19 symptoms, there’s one Joplin native, watching from afar, who’s smiling at the news.
“It’s incredibly humbling to know that bamlanivimab is being utilized to help those in my hometown ... who are most at risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Janelle Sabo, who works for the Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.
As the clinical development leader for the company’s COVID-19 antibody program, this 1994 Joplin High School graduate was instrumental in helping create the drug that has proven effective against the virus, which has killed more than 6,700 Missouri residents and nearly 400,000 more nationwide.
“Over the last few months, many friends and family from across the Four-State Area have reached out through text, social media, phone calls, emails and even Zoom calls to ... let me know they had a treatment and to ask if it was the one I’d worked on,” Sabo said.
By preventing COVID-19 patients' symptoms from escalating, which in turn keeps them recuperating at home, the drug has eased some of the strain at Joplin’s two regional hospitals.
“It’s really incredible to know that the work done by literally hundreds of people here at Lilly — around the clock for many months — is now helping people who are most at-risk in this pandemic,” Sabo said.
Equally incredible, she said, is the unprecedented turnaround time it took the company to create, test and distribute the drug, which occurred in early November after it received an emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Right now, the federal government has allocated more than 500,000 doses through early January, with no out-of-pocket costs, and more than 200 area residents have received it through treatment at Freeman Health System.
“In normal drug development, the timeline from discovery of a new molecule to (federal) approval is about seven to 10 years,” Sabo said. Because of the pandemic and collaboration among scientists, regulatory agencies and doctors, they were able to deliver the drug to the market “in less than seven months.”
In early August, the company customized eight recreational vehicles and trailer trucks filled with supplies and set up clinical trials at various nursing homes and facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks occurred. Normally, such trials are conducted inside hospitals, universities, doctor's offices or community clinics. Trials involving thousands of patients occurred in 30 states, including Missouri. No company before had ever conducted a clinical study in a nursing home setting, Sabo said. But the pressure was great, she said, because COVID-19 has killed more Americans 65 and older than any other age group.
Eli Lilly was one of the first U.S. companies to obtain a blood sample from the first U.S. survivor of COVID-19, and from that blood sample, it was able to isolate antibodies, which are proteins that bind to foreign invaders inside the body and signal the body’s immune system to get to work. The completed drug, in essence, prevents people already showing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms from progressing to the point where they would require hospitalization by holding the line, so to speak, against the coronavirus until a person’s natural immune system can completely eradicate the invading virus.
Since their drug received the go-ahead from the FDA, Sabo’s team “has continued to work tirelessly to manufacture and launch the product around the world. We have gained authorization for bamlanivimab in multiple countries including ... Canada, Hungary, Israel and others,” she said. “Additionally, we continue to initiate clinical trials and quickly provide new data to regulatory agencies, which would be incorporated in to fact sheets.”
Eli Lilly’s “multipronged approach" to the pandemic continues into 2021, said Sabo, who received her doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The FDA has granted another emergency-use authorization for the use of the company’s baricitinib, which — when combined with remdesivir — reduces the recovery time for hospitalized patients suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms.
“Additionally, we continue to evaluate combination treatment utilizing two antibodies together for use in ... high-risk populations,” Sabo said. “Each week, we learn more about the virus, treatment, vaccines and how the health care system is responding to the surges from the pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.