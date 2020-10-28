Two neighborhoods in northern Joplin on Saturday planted roots in their communities — literally.
Fifteen to 20 people planted about 45 trees in the Murphysburg Historic District and the North Heights Neighborhood. The trees, donated by Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, were planted in parkways throughout the neighborhoods in order to increase the tree canopy, raise property values, reduce urban heat islands and promote quality of life.
"When you look at urban planning ideals, one ideal is to have a tree-covered street," said Stephen Grindle, president of the North Heights Neighborhood group. "In our estimation you can never have too many trees. We wanted to fill in the gaps of our tree line."
The two neighborhoods already have quite a few trees, but a significant number are older and buckling sidewalks, which means they may have to come down, Grindle said.
Holes for Saturday's tree-planting session were dug by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Coordination for tree locations took place among the department, the Joplin Tree Board, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri One Call System.
The trees were all planted in parkways — the strips between the sidewalk and road that the public has right of way for. Red oak, black cherry, black oak, eastern redbud, green hawthorne, Nuttall oak and swamp white oak trees were matched to adjacent property owners, who were given instructions on maintenance, pruning, watering and mulching.
Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, based in St. Louis, is a group focused on restoring and sustaining urban forests, according to a news release. Since its beginning in 1993, it has helped plant more than 200,000 trees throughout Missouri and Illinois.
The group gave about 70 trees to the neighborhoods, which means there is still planting in their future.
Grindle said the neighborhoods are looking for places for the remaining trees. If they can't find enough places, the city of Joplin's nursery can take them on, he said.
"We'll have to dig our own fresh holes, and that's never fun," he said jokingly.
