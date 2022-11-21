In recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, offices with the city of Joplin will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The closure includes the Joplin Recycling Center, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp trolley services. The Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday but will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
City Hall and other city services will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. MAPS services also will resume Monday, Nov. 28. Trolley services have been suspended until further notice due to a shortage of drivers.
Residential trash and curbside recycling will not be picked up on Thursday. Customers who usually have trash/recycling picked up on Thursdays will have their trash/recycling picked up on Friday. Friday customers will have their trash/recycling picked up on Saturday.
