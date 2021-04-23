Joplin city officials are working on a proposal to develop a city board that could address human rights concerns and issues.
Mayor Ryan Stanley obtained the approval of the panel at a meeting Monday to ask City Manager Nick Edwards to have city staff work on the scope of duties and functions such a board might have.
The mayor said there is a need for a panel to handle questions involving diversity, equity and inclusion in a large organization such as the municipal government, which has about 550 employees and serves a community of more than 50,000.
"We are wanting to be conscious of our policies and looking at our hiring practices, deployment of services to residents, and making sure we are honoring equity, diversity and inclusion" in all of the city's operations, Stanley said.
He said he envisions the panel to take the form of a board like the city's other boards and commissions. It could be composed of residents and could include stakeholders such as a representatives of the city's current Americans with Disabilities Accessibility Board and the Joplin Police Department's Citizens Advisory Committee.
He asked Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez and council member Anthony Monteleone to represent the council in discussions with city administrators who will study the proposal.
Stanley has not specified when the city staff should come back with a proposal.
"I'd rather us make sure we are giving a lot of thought to the how and why and make sure we are very purposeful in that design," Stanley said. "We don't want to move with any degree of haste. I would like us to be purposeful in how we design the board and then how we seat it."
Cortez said he envisions the board that would handle equity, diversity and inclusion issues that come up in the community and to provide a sounding board to city staff and City Council "that we’re on the right track (on those issues), that we’re being as straight-shooting as we possibly can be as a community," he said.
"I see it very similar to the Citizens Advisory Committee for the police department," he said. "It would be a board that would meet regularly and make sure we are in step with the right things to do. If they have a recommendation, then they would have the ear of city leadership. I see it as a very diverse board of individuals that cover a wide scope of issues, (Americans With Disabilities Act), LGBTQ, gender equality, all types of issues and things that are becoming increasingly prevalent in our community."
He wants a board that would see that people are being treated fairly and equally, he said.
"As I think about diversity, I think about race being a factor, gender being a factor, religion being a factor, socioeconomic status and age as being factors," Stanley said. "In my mind, diversity is much broader than race."
Monteleone said he sees the panel as being like the city's other boards and commission in that it would make recommendations that are nonbinding unless are affirmed by council action.
He said a board "gives us more eyes and ears on a subject, and I think that's a good idea for the city." That would include seeing that senior citizens have the amenities they need in the community and are not subject to age discrimination as well those with disabilities such as the blind.
"This gives us the opportunity to engage all people and make it a better place that truly reflects us all," Monteleone said.
Stanley sees it as an essential business practice.
"I think this is part of running a very large and effective organization, and we need that resource today and we are going to need it we know in the future," he said. "This is a City Council that is committed to a best practice in running the city the best way we can."
