City officials paid a $30,000 settlement to a Joplin woman who filed a lawsuit as the result of injuries she sustained when a city-owned concrete block wall collapsed.
The agreement to dismiss the lawsuit as a result of the settlement was filed Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court at Joplin.
The lawsuit, filed in 2020 by Ashley Reeves, said she was injured Sept. 29, 2018, when part of a concrete block wall at the northeast corner of Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue crumbled while she was standing by it.
Reeves had attended a truck show in downtown Joplin that day and had been walking when she stopped on the sidewalk at the intersection for traffic to clear so she could cross the street. While she stood against the wall, it collapsed and knocked her to the ground, injuring one of her shoulders and an arm, the lawsuit stated.
The suit contended ciity officials failed to use ordinary care to maintain the wall in a safe condition under state regulations and that caused a dangerous condition which resulted in her injuries.
The city could have known about the wall's unstable condition but failed to inspect it and repair the damaged structure or give warning that it was a danger, according to the suit.
City officials posted a notice at City Hall recently that the City Council had voted in closed session Jan. 3 to authorize the settlement amount.
According to that notice, a motion was made in the closed session by Councilman Phil Stinnett and seconded by Councilman Doug Lawson to authorize $30,000 be paid to settle the case. The council vote was 7 in favor, with two members, Mayor Ryan Stanley and Councilman Anthony Monteleone, not voting because they were absent from the meeting.
