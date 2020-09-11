Robert T. "Bob" Hubbard, son of the late H.E. "Sam" Hubbard and Grace Irene Hubbard, was born July 3, 1928, in Chaffee, Missouri, and passed away September 7, 2020, at his home in Branson, Missouri. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Reba, a son Michael, who died at five months of…