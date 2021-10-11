Following severe storms that moved through the area late Sunday and early Monday, the city of Joplin will open its tree limb drop-off site from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The drop-off site is located at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave. The free service is for Joplin residents only; professional contractors will not be allowed to dump.
The city’s residential trash service through Republic Services also allows yard waste removal on regular trash pickup days. Limbs must be cut to a maximum of 4 feet and bundled. Bundles shall be no heavier than 50 pounds. The diameter of each tree limb shall be no larger than 4 inches.
