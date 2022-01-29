Trolley riders and other members of the public on Thursday got their first looks at contingency plans the city could use if the Sunshine Lamp Trolleys don’t have enough drivers for a day.
Dozens of people attended one of two meetings set to explain the plans and what that would mean for trolleys and for Metro Area Paratransit Service, another city-operated transport service. In those meetings, they expressed a wide variety of concerns, as well as the importance of keeping the trolleys running.
The city is having problems retaining enough drivers, said David Hertzberg, the city’s public works director. The city has barely enough to keep the city’s three trolley routes operational, he said.
“But if some of those people call in sick, then (Transportation Coordinator Robert Lolley) is going to have to do something until they get well,” Hertzberg said. “That’s the thing we are trying to plan for.”
Attendees asked a range of questions and posed several suggestions, ranging from increasing fares to finding sponsors that would enable more competitive hiring.
Part of Thursday’s meetings was to get people’s opinions about various contingency plans for scaling back both the trolley and MAPS. The trolley operates like a traditional bus service: Larger vehicles travel along three routes, and riders can board at any of several stops along each route. MAPS uses smaller vans and can pick up riders from specific locations, but rides are scheduled by advance booking.
The four options resemble a scale — as one side is reinforced, the other side is reduced. The plans include:
• Reduce MAPS services from six routes to three per day.
• Reduce MAPS to four routes and shorten trolley hours. Instead of operating the current trolley schedule of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting time would move to 10 a.m.
• Reduce MAPS service to three routes and merge the three trolley routes into two that would extend the time to make the routes from 1 hour to 1.5 hours.
• Eliminate trolley service and continue the six MAPS routes.
Hertzberg noted that these were for emergencies, not proposals for permanent cuts to service. Using feedback from the meetings and on surveys asking about each of those four options, the transportation department will be able to decide which contingency plan offers riders the best service.
“This is all about getting public comments, so we can prioritize in our heads what will have the least impact under those situations,” Hertzberg said.
Hertzberg said MAPS drivers are easier to find, because the position requires only a chauffer’s license, not a commercial driver’s license.
The biggest competition for finding trolley drivers, Lolley said, are school districts. They hire many more drivers and offer better rates of pay, he said.
Meetings were attended by a wide range of people, including people who use the trolley to get to work or run errands. Some riders are unable to drive legally, others are not able to own a vehicle.
The meetings were held as a requirement for receiving federal money in order to purchase new equipment and operate the system, Hertzberg said. Joplin receives money from the Federal Transit Administration for those purposes.
