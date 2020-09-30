Joplin Panera continues battling breast cancer

While it has competition from neighboring store locations, the Joplin-based Panera Bread location looks to remain undefeated in October.
We’re talking bagels here — pink, ribbon-shaped bagels, to be exact. And when it comes to selling these bagels during the annual campaign in October — National Breast Cancer Awareness Month — none of the other 23 participating Panera stores in the region even come close.
What the Joplin store has done throughout the years is “incredible,” said Erin Barnhart, community relations and marketing manager for the bakery-cafe franchise. The store at 2401 E. 32nd St. has sold more than 100,000 bagels since 2007. Those numbers alone have shattered the efforts by other Panera stores in Barnhart’s franchise region.
“It’s possible that there might be another one in the running, but they’d be a hard cafe to beat,” she said.
Beginning today and running through Oct. 31, the Joplin store will donate 25 cents from each pink-ribbon bagel sold to the Joplin-based breast cancer foundation. Additionally, throughout the day on Friday, Oct. 16, 100% of all bagel sales will be donated to the local charity.
“I don’t know of another cafe in the nation that sells more pink-ribbon bagels during October than the Joplin location,” Barnhart said — which is saying something, considering Panera operates 2,151 stores nationwide. “From an operational standpoint alone, the things they’ve had to do just to produce that many bagels is noteworthy — every pink-ribbon bagel is hand-shaped by a baker, so when we are selling thousands of bagels, just the shaping of the bagel — not to mention the baking, packaging, etc. — is a feat in and of itself.”
Bagel dough is shipped shaped as a circle. For the pink-ribbon bagel, the circle is broken open, rolled straight, and one side crossed over the other into the familiar ribbon shape — every single one hand-shaped by a Panera baker. The bagels feature cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.
“The cafe team also takes a lot of pride in this campaign,” Barnhart said. “They put in a lot of extra work during October, but their dedication to the program really shines through year after year in the results.” Certainly the team at the Joplin location plays a big part in the success of the campaign, but Barnhart said a lot of what makes the Joplin cafe’s campaign different from all others is its local partner.
“Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation is amazing,” she said. “They are so involved in the community, and their grassroots efforts to support this program has yielded staggering results.”
The all-volunteer organization raises money to provide mammograms and breast-imaging funding for uninsured and underinsured women who need them. All money raised — $500,000 since 2007 — stays in the Joplin-Pittsburg area.
“It’s huge,” said Kim Sanders, vice president of Hope 4 You, about the pink-ribbon bagel campaign. “This is one of our largest fundraisers. Our partnership with Panera has been awesome, and it helps pay for a ton of mammograms ... which is the key to early (breast cancer) detection.”
During a ceremony at 9 a.m. today, checks will be presented to both the Mercy Foundation Mammogram Fund and Freeman Foundation Mammogram Fund.
There are numerous ways to purchase a pink-ribbon bagel. Guests can purchase bagels by visiting their local Panera Bread bakery-cafe, placing a catering order or ordering online for rapid pickup, curbside pickup or delivery. Online orders can be placed at panerabead.com or by using the Panera Bread app. Bagel order forms can be found at hope4youbcf.org/about-hope or by calling 417-626-2300.
19 million bagels
The pink-ribbon bagel campaign launched in 2001. Over the past 19 years, 19 million bagels have been sold, raising $3.7 million for breast cancer charities nationwide. The idea was developed by Tulsa, Okla.-based franchise store owner Sue Stees, today a 36-year breast cancer survivor, who sold 27,000 bagels that first year to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. The concept was quickly taken up nationwide by Panera.
