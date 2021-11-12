During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Joplin Panera Bread’s annual pink ribbon bagel sale raised more than $7,000 for the Joplin-based Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation. The funds, which were presented to the organization on Friday at the restaurant, will stay in the community to help local women in need of assistance with mammograms.
The pink ribbon bagel campaign has local roots, said Brian Camey, president of Traditional Bakery Inc., which is the local Panera Bread franchisee. Sue Stees, an owner and founder of Traditional Bakery Inc., is herself a 38-year breast cancer survivor.
“Twenty-one years ago, she was trying to come up with an idea of how she could use our company to raise money to assist in breast cancer awareness,” Camey said on Friday. “She came up with the idea of taking a traditional round bagel and putting it in the form of a ribbon.”
Panera Bread corporate owners liked the concept so much that they took the idea nationwide. In the past 20 years, Panera Bread has raised more than $4 million and sold 20 million bagels.
During the month of October, Panera Bread takes its cherry vanilla bagel and forms it into the shape of a ribbon. For every pink ribbon bagel sold in the month, Panera Bread donates 25 cents. On one day — this year it was Oct. 15 — 100% of sales of pink ribbon bagels are included in the donation.
Last year, Joplin Panera Bread donated $5,320 to Hope 4 You from the sale of the pink ribbon bagels. This year, the restaurant donated $7,300, having sold 8,100 pink ribbon bagels, an increase of about 35% in funds.
Kim Sanders, vice president of Hope 4 You, expressed her gratitude to Panera Bread and the community for the donation.
“I’m ecstatic,” Sanders said. “We sold a lot more bagels than last year, so that’s pretty amazing. I’m also humbled by the community and their generosity. It’s our community that chooses to come and buy those pink ribbon bagels because they know those bagels go for a good cause. We are so blessed to be living in the generous community that we do — they’re awesome.”
Started in 2007, the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation helps women get screened early for breast cancer. Partnering with local hospitals, they are able to identify the women in need of assistance with mammograms and help cover the costs. Every penny earned stays in the community, Sanders said. Overall, local fundraising efforts this Breast Cancer Awareness Month have exceeded expectations.
“This has probably been our best October that we’ve ever had, since we started in 2007,” Sanders said. “Not just with bagels, but with other fundraising that the small communities in the area did for us. We’re just overwhelmed and blessed by the generosity from the community.”
Sanders credits fundraisers big and small, from donation drives held by local high schools to the pink ribbon bagels, for the successful October. That success will go a long way to helping area women, she said.
“Hope 4 You is grateful for this partnership with the Panera Bread Co.,” Sanders said. “This bagel that Sue Stees came up with, look at what a little bagel can do. It’s pretty amazing. We’re going to be able to help a lot of women just because we sold pink ribbon bagels.”
