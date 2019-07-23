In response to flooding, tornadoes and other disasters across the country, Panera Bread has kicked off a fundraiser to benefit American Red Cross relief efforts.
The company will donate a portion of money from delivery orders to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, up to $100,000. It will also donate $20,000 to the organization to help provide food for volunteers during training, recovery or relief efforts in Missouri, where the company is based.
In response to the spring tornadoes that hit Carl Junction and other weather-related disasters across the state since April, Jasper County and 19 other counties in July were approved for federal funding assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Newton and McDonald counties may be added on to the original disaster declaration, in response to flooding in June.
The Joplin store, located at 2401 E. 32nd St., is participating in the fundraiser. To participate, customers place a delivery order by calling 417-626-2300, visiting panerabread.com or using the company's smartphone app.
Erin Barnhart, community relations and marketing manager for the Joplin franchise, said the fundraiser marks a first for the company.
"This is the first time we've done something on this scale since we rolled out delivery at all stores," Barnhart said.
The company does other fundraisers for charitable groups, such as its pink bagel fundraiser every fall for breast cancer research.
The Joplin franchise is one of 32 owned by Traditional Bakery Inc./Oklahoma City Bakery Inc. Those stores are located across Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas; the franchise is based in Tulsa. Panera Bread, privately held by JAB Holding Co., has opened more than 2,000 stores across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.