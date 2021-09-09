The parking garage at Sixth Street and Virginia Avenue in Joplin will be partially closed Friday through Sunday. Sixth Street between Main Street and Virginia Avenue also will be closed during part of this time.
The asphalt areas to the south side will remain open. All businesses in the area will operate as normal.
The closure is to allow Allgeier, Martin and Associates and their subconsultants to perform various analyses on the structure, the city of Joplin said. Data will be collected to evaluate the structure of the garage and to help form plans on how to rehabilitate the structure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.