The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Doggy Dive-In pool party from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Ewert Aquatic Center, 615 S. Murphy Blvd., for dogs needing relief from the summer heat.
The annual event is held before the pool is drained for the summer. Dogs of all breeds and sizes are welcome to attend. Dogs must be spayed or neutered and must be on a leash at all times when outside of the pool. Puppies under 6 months of age are not permitted.
The fee is $5 per dog or $3 with a donation to the Joplin Humane Society. The event is free to all Parr Hill Dog Park members. Pre-registration for the event is recommended at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W 1st St. Anyone wishing to participate must bring a copy of current shot records when registering.
