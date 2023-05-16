Joplin's city employees will soon see raises as the result of Monday night City Council approval of a new pay plan.
City Manager Nick Edwards said Tuesday the $1.4 million in pay raises will go into effect Saturday for the June 9 payroll.
Work to change the city's job classification and pay structure has been going on for more than a year. A study was done by a Wichita, Kansas, consulting group to reclassify city positions in what is called an internal equity plan.
Rather than ranking jobs based mostly on experience and position, an internal equity plan ranks jobs in pay grades that are weighted according to job responsibilities and demands. Positions with like education, years of experience and level of responsibilities are grouped together.
The city manager had said in 2020 that while police and fire department unions had actively sought wage improvements, he believed based on previous wage studies that many of the general city positions were underpaid.
In addition to seeing turnover in police and firefighter jobs, the city has had difficulty filling high-demand positions such as engineers, heavy equipment operators, and truck and transit drivers. Lately, that has happened for lifeguards, the health department, and other positions.
This year, he told the council the internal equity plan might aid the city in retaining and attracting employees because, in addition to the wage plan, it is a more fair system to assess workers that is based on objectivity.
The council had held off on adoption of the plan twice when some members wanted more time to study the details. Earlier this month, the plan stalled when it was presented for adoption as an emergency ordinance but failed to get the required supermajority vote for immediate adoption.
The council vote of 6-3 on Monday was enough to pass the measure on final readings.
Those who voted against adoption were Phil Stinnett, Kate Spencer and Mark Farnham. Farnham had previously said he was against the plan not because of a lack of confidence in general workers but because the pay plan did not include firefighters and police officers. He also said he had expected to hear a recommendation from the council-appointed finance committee. The committee had been working on it, but the city manager submitted the plan to council before the committee had completed its discussions.
Police officers and firefighters had previously obtained raises of more than 11% this year through collective bargaining.
Stinnett said he was against adopting the plan now because he believed a market study should have been done as had previously been discussed with the city manager.
Councilman Chuck Copple voted for it in the end but had said during the meeting he had reservations about some aspects.
Spencer had voiced concerns that some employees would be disappointed by receiving only a few dollars in increases when others would gain hundreds or even thousands of dollars. She too had previously said she was reluctant because the plan did not include police officers and firefighters.
