The Joplin Photo ID Project is currently accepting donations to support its efforts securing photo IDs for Missouri residents who need them. According to the organization, a photo ID is an important resource needed for employment, housing and medical care.
While some residents may qualify for a free photo ID, others have to pay a fee of $18. Replacing a birth certificate, needed to obtain a photo ID, can cost money as well. Donations to the Joplin Photo ID Project can help with the costs associated with obtaining an ID.
Check donations, with "Photo ID" in the memo line and made out to Joplin Photo ID, can be mailed to the Joplin Interfaith Coalition, P.O. Box 4842, Joplin, MO 64803. People can also donate by PayPal through a link on the Joplin Photo ID Project’s Facebook page.
