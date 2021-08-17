One of the dozens of physicians who signed off on a letter Tuesday asking for universal masking policies in schools says the goal is to protect children, particularly those younger than 12 who cannot yet get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We know it’s been a politicized issue, but we just want everyone to think about the children,” said Dr. Samir Dalia, a hematologist oncologist with Mercy Hospital Joplin. “Why should we let the children suffer in this situation?”
Dalia said the letter originated from a group of area doctors who had been watching local school boards approve back-to-school COVID-19 plans that largely were making the wearing of masks voluntary for students and staff.
“This was a grassroots campaign of physicians who just kind of spread the word through all the different hospitals and clinics in our area, and essentially everyone said the same thing — we want to protect the kids in Southwest Missouri,” he said.
Some schools in other parts of the U.S. have made headlines in recent weeks for already having had COVID-19 outbreaks and quarantines after just a few weeks of class, he said. The best thing to help prevent that is a vaccine, but because vaccination is currently available only to those 12 and older, masking is “the next best thing that’s proven to help lessen the spread of COVID-19,” Dalia said.
“Masks are cheap; they’re easy for kids to put on,” he said. “We know from how protected people were last year, when masking policies were in place in schools, outbreaks were minimal.”
Dalia also noted that a universal masking policy for schools aligns with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“We can’t refute two big organizations that are very data-driven and (are) very much wanting to protect children,” he said. “Why should we go against them?”
Among those who also signed the letter was Dr. Michael Joseph, a Joplin allergy, immunology and rheumatology physician as well as a member of the Joplin Board of Education.
“COVID-19 has been a less serious illness for children than for adults, and that continues to be true,” he told the Globe on Tuesday evening. “But with the arrival of the delta variant, the risk for kids is rising. and that’s creating a perilous situation for hospitals across the United States to treat them.”
Joseph cited data from the CDC showing that 1,800 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. in the past week, a 500% increase in the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations since early July. He said pediatric infectious disease experts are reporting treating younger children with more serious symptoms.
“I’m worried that children’s hospitals are going to be overwhelmed, especially where community transmission is high, like Joplin, and vaccination rates are low,” he said. “That really doesn’t favor children under the age of 12 (who don’t have access to vaccines).
“Universal masking should not be a debate,” he continued, adding that as a school board member, he would support a universal masking policy. “We need to protect the vulnerable population. This is not political — it’s a public health issue, period, done deal.”
Most area school officials who were reached by the Globe late Tuesday declined to comment on the letter.
Jeff Koch, president of the Joplin School Board, said the board would “consider all information that is presented to us.”
The board will hold its next regular session Tuesday, Aug. 24. Board members last week, on a 5-1 vote, approved a modified back-to-school plan that makes masks voluntary in almost all situations in Joplin school buildings. Joseph had cast the lone dissenting vote.
“We had two special meetings last week, and one on this topic (of masks),” Koch said in a message to the Globe. “I’m not sure we will take it up again so soon.”
Carl Junction school officials said Tuesday night that they hadn’t seen the letter and didn’t want to comment until they had.
The interim president of the Carthage Board of Education, Niki Cloud, declined comment Tuesday.
Attempts to reach school officials in Webb City and Neosho were unsuccessful Tuesday night.
