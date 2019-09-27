Joplin's parks director is advising other city officials to soon consider a renovation of Ewert pool.
Paul Bloomberg told the Joplin City Council during budget talks held Monday through Wednesday that he would like to do a feasibility study of Ewert pool options.
Ewert is next in line to get a pool renovation, but Bloomberg does not think the city needs three of what officials call aquatic parks. He wants to look at options, perhaps whether Ewert pool could be converted to a splash park or spray pool. Those types of water features are increasing in popularity and more cities are building them, he said.
One small splash pad is located at Parr Hill Park and is regularly used by families with small children who like to play in the water sprays.
Another option Bloomberg said he would like to consider is a renovation that would allow Ewert to be used as a splash park in the summer and an ice skating park in the winter.
Council member Melodee Colbert-Kean asked if Ewert pool would have a theme, if it were converted to a splash park.
Bloomberg said it could. The city of Blue Springs built a splash park with a jungle theme. "We could do a Route 66 theme if we wanted," and look at other ideas too, the parks director said.
That type of project could be funded in the future with the city's quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
The sales tax was first authorized by voters in 2001 to be used for construction of stormwater drainage systems to reduce flooding throughout the city and for park projects. Before it expired, voters in 2011 agreed to renew the tax, and it will sunset March 31, 2022, unless city officials decide to ask voters for another renewal.
The tax provides more than $3 million a year and is projected in 2020 to collect more than $3.6 million. That is up from about $3.1 million in 2011. When the renewal was authorized that year, city staff proposed to do $20.8 million in projects over the 10-year life of the tax. Many of those have been completed, particularly on the parks side.
About $3.9 million in stormwater drainage projects are planned for 2020. The projects scheduled were reviewed by the City Council during the budget sessions.
Stormwater work scheduled:
• $1,192,500 for culvert replacement at Fourth Street and Porter Avenue.
• $960,000 for culvert work at Fourth Street and School Avenue.
• $565,000 for culvert work at Lone Elm Road and Murphy Boulevard.
• $338,000 for a culvert replacement at 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue.
• $220,000 for culvert replacement at 10th and Main streets.
• $169,000 to buy right of way for ditch and culvert upgrades on Connecticut from 32nd Street to 35th Street and $123,000 for the same purpose from 35th Street to 37th Street.
• $116,300 for channel work on the Canterbury ditch from Third Street to Seventh Street.
Parks projects scheduled for next year:
• $50,000 for Landreth Park playground and landscaping work.
• $45,000 for work on the playground on at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
• $20,100 to purchase amenities for trails such as benches, receptacles and trail markers.
• $2,000 each for landscaping work at Ewert, Leonard, McClelland and Humphrey parks.
Council members said the city needs to produce and make available maps of the city trails.
Council member Keenan Cortez suggested that businesses, trail organizations and the community be allowed to donate the benches, trash receptacles and markers for the trails to allow the community to be a part of the trail-building effort.
