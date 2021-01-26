If you're interested in learning what the city of Joplin has planned for its parks, you'll want to attend a public meeting on Wednesday.
Consultants who assembled the master plan have spent weeks becoming acquainted with the city's parks and features, gathering public input from open house meetings and from surveys, and working with city staff to compile recommendations and observations.
One park that has drawn attention is Ewert, which has a pool in need of renovation or repair, as well as a popular skatepark that users want to see upgraded and expanded.
To learn more about the public meeting, check out reporter Debby Woodin's story at joplinglobe.com or in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin Board of Education.
- A preview of Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
- More on Missouri's plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Have a nice Tuesday evening. Stay warm and safe.
