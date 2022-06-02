Joplin police Capt. Will Davis is among the honorees at "A Celebration of First Responder Heroes," an event hosted today in New York City by the First Responders Children's Foundation, the national nonprofit founded in the aftermath of 9/11.
The gala dinner will pay tribute to 6.5 million first responders across the nation through "The Roll Call of Heroes," during which a representative from each category of first responder will be honored on behalf of all first responders in their category.
Davis is set to be recognized as the representative of public safety officers. Davis responded to a disturbance in Joplin in March in which the suspect shot and killed Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and injured Officer Rick Hirshey. Davis returned fire, mortally wounding the suspect.
“On behalf of First Responders Children’s Foundation, we are humbled by the dedication and bravery of all the first responders being honored in our Roll Of Heroes,” said Jillian Crane, president and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation, in a statement. “They are true heroes who represent the service and sacrifice of all in their profession.”
Proceeds from the gala will support foundation programs including college scholarships, direct financial assistance, bereavement assistance and toys during the holidays. Proceeds will also support mental health services for children of first responder families through the newly introduced First Responders Children's Foundation Resiliency Program.
