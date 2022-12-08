Capt. Trevor Duncan has graduated as a member of the 284th FBI National Academy, the Joplin Police Department announced Thursday.
Nationally, fewer than 1% of officers have the opportunity to attend the program. Internationally known for its academic excellence, the academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.
Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
Duncan began his law enforcement career at the Joplin Police Department in 2006; he currently is the captain over the Uniformed Operations Bureau. While attending the academy, he completed five master’s-level courses through the University of Virginia, which earned him a graduate certificate in criminal justice education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.