Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland will retire on June 1, the city announced Monday.
Rowland has a 35-year career in various public safety positions, including the past 20 years with Joplin.
He began his career as an emergency medical technician with an ambulance service in Cherokee County, Kansas, and moved into law enforcement as a patrolman in Galena, Kansas, in 1987. He was named Galena's police chief in 1995.
In 1999, Rowland moved to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, where he took the lead for all drug investigations. In 2003, he joined the Joplin Police Department as an officer. He was promoted in Joplin to corporal in 2005, to sergeant in 2007, to lieutenant in 2012, to assistant chief in 2016 and to chief in 2019.
“Chief Rowland has done an exceptional job serving this community," City Manager Nick Edwards said in a statement. "He was the right person to serve during some of the most challenging times in law enforcement and within our own community. Chief modeled for us the way to be proactive in improving the organization while also establishing a solid team with a great culture. He led his department through the COVID years when there was no real playbook as to how to deliver service during a pandemic. Nationally, as views and opinions of law enforcement were reevaluated, the chief worked to keep positive relationships throughout the community by meeting with anyone who had time, to ensure that they knew JPD operated according to best practices.”
Edwards said Rowland was instrumental in leading the police department through "heartbreak and grief, despite having his own," in March of last year when a gunman shot and killed Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and injured Officer Rick Hirshey.
Rowland also helped the city navigate its first collective bargaining agreement with the police department, which has seen pay increase by nearly 25% over the past four years, Edwards said.
"Personally, I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside Chief Rowland and will always admire his leadership," Edwards said. "Professionally, I can say that he improved the organization and police department, and want to thank him for his service. Chief Rowland’s career and resume demonstrate his professionalism, dedication and desire to serve. Becoming a police chief, and serving as a police chief, is only possible if one has a heart for service.”
Following Rowland’s retirement, Assistant Chief Brian Lewis will serve as interim chief. The city will launch a search to fill the position on a permanent basis.
