Joplin's police chief expressed shock Monday at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and disapproval of the actions of the officers involved.
Chief Sloan Rowland said that every reputable law enforcement officer with whom he has spoken about the video of George Floyd's death has been similarly appalled.
"It evokes a visceral response of disgust, disbelief and anger," Rowland said in a prepared statement.
The statement said the conduct of the officers in Minneapolis that have sparked protests and civil unrest nationwide "do not in any way align with the values or ethics of the Joplin Police Department" and that officers' training, policies and procedures here stand "in direct conflict with those actions."
In a follow-up telephone interview, Rowland said Officer Derek Chauvin's placement and maintaining of his knee on Floyd's neck is an unacceptable means of control due to the risk it poses of shutting down a person's airway.
"It's not something we train," Rowland said. "Not the knee to the neck."
He said Joplin officers are taught use of a knee to the shoulder or side as a way to control unruly people, but never putting the full weight of one's body down on the neck of someone.
Rowland said the only hold involving the neck that was ever taught in the training of officers in Joplin was the lateral vascular neck restraint, which police across the country, including the Joplin Police Department, stopped using 15 or more years ago due to that very risk. That particular form of restraint did not involve the use of a knee or the full weight of an officer. It was essentially an arm lock around the neck.
The chief said he also found the length of time that Floyd was held down on the ground particularly "excessive." He also was critical of the other officers' failure to intervene.
"I would hope that would not have happened (here) and somebody else would have stepped in and it would have ended differently," he said.
His prepared statement expressed a commitment to treating "every member of the community with professionalism and respect."
