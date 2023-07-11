The Joplin Police Department on Tuesday introduced a couple of rookies to the force.
Two new K-9s are working in Joplin with their handlers, both of whom were recognized as Rookies of the Year in their first years with the department.
The Joplin Police Department held a demonstration of the new K-9s’ training at the Joplin Public Safety Training Facility. The addition of the dogs brings the department’s total K-9s to four, with an additional dog coming next year.
Vice is an 18-month-old male German shepherd, and Daniel Lenz is his handler. Koa is an 18-month-old female Dutch shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, and Bradley Rich is her handler.
Lenz said the two dogs are pretty different in their natures. Koa is more high-strung and likes to do things immediately, while Vice is more chill and likes to think things through.
“It’s cool to see the differences between the two breeds,” Lenz said.
Both dogs are certified in obedience, tracking, narcotics detection and building clearing. Lenz said with recent legalization in Missouri, the new dogs are not trained in finding marijuana.
K-9s are used for tasks such as car and building searches. They’re also useful in situations where officer safety is a concern — for example, times when it might be safer for a dog to enter a building because of the potential for ambush. When a suspect is fleeing into the woods, a dog can alert officers to the proximity of the suspect.
A K-9’s heightened sense of smell is also helpful on the job. Rich used an example from when the dogs visit schools. He tells students that while they might smell a pizza, the K-9s smell all the ingredients of the pizza — the cheese, the sauce, the vegetables.
In Tuesday’s demonstration, Rich led Koa through a locker room at the training center. While on a leash and directed by Rich, Koa sniffed through a series of lockers.
She narrowed it down to a few lockers and then zeroed in on her target, the smell of black tar heroin. After she sat alert in front of the locker containing the drug, Rich excitedly rewarded her with shouts of “good girl.” Koa celebrated too, jumping to put her paws on Rich’s shoulders and then chewing on a dog toy as her reward.
The handlers picked the dogs up in Michigan earlier this year. There they tested several dogs, and the handlers got to have a say in selection of the dogs.
Then they completed a six-week handler course with Travis Walthall, with Patriot K-9 Training, a master trainer through the North American Police Work Dog Association. The K-9s are now certified and ready to serve on the streets.
Rich said the handlers will continue training with the dogs because their skills are perishable. The goal is to maintain and build on these skills, as the team must recertify annually.
“Now it’s time to build on that basic foundation to have a strong dog,” Rich said.
As a first-time handler, Lenz said he’s taking it all in and learning as much as he can. Lenz was recognized as the Rookie of the Year with the department in 2021. So far, he has worked five shifts with Vice.
“I’m learning his quirks because every single dog is different,” Lenz said. “With Vice specifically, it’s been a lot of fun building that relationship, and I can’t wait to see what we can do together.”
Lenz said his K9 is excited to get started on the job. Every time he goes to his backyard to get Vice for work, the dog is jumping around, ready to work.
“It’s always hard to keep my clothes clean because he’s always jumping on me when he’s excited to go to work,” Lenz said.
Through weeks of training and time at home, Lenz said he has also formed a quick bond with Vice.
“I’ve had my dog for less than a year now, and I can already tell you how much I love the guy,” Lenz said. “Every day I’m looking out my back door to my yard making sure he’s all right. I don’t have any kids, but I can see where he’s almost a son to me.”
Rich has been a handler with the department since 2014, and Koa is his third dog. Rich was also recognized as Rookie of the Year in his first year with the department. He enjoys the job because there’s something new every day, and likes the chance to work with a trained dog to help the officers and residents of Joplin.
With his last dog, Ax, the pair received a lifesaving award for finding a woman endangered and lost in the woods. Rich said without his dog, the woman might not have been found.
For Rich, the bond with Koa has come easily as well. In the course of their career, a K-9 becomes more than a partner.
“It’s hard to explain because we actually spend more time with this dog than we will our own family,” Rich said. “They’re at home with us, then they’re at work with us.”
It was a sad day when he got the news his previous dog had to medically retire, Rich said with a catch in his voice. The dog now stays with him, and he said it’s sad to see the look on his face when he’s not going out with Rich anymore.
Having a new dog brings on all new challenges, all of which Rich is looking forward to taking on.
“I’m learning her; she’s learning me,” he said. “We’re learning how to work together. She’s got a lot of energy and a hundred miles an hour. I’m just hanging on for the ride.”
K-9 careers Handlers said six to 10 years is the expected career of a K-9. The goal is to get them as close to the 10-year mark as possible. The Joplin Police Department K-9 unit has a retirement fund maintained by the Fraternal Order of Police Southwest Missouri Regional Lodge 27. This helps pays for things like food and medical care for the dogs in their retirement. The public can make contributions to this fund and also buy T-shirts to support the fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.