The Joplin Police Department will hold a neighborhood block party from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Humphrey Park, 2200 Utica St.
Hot dogs and beverages will be provided until supplies run out. Residents can play field games, view emergency vehicle displays and more.
Inclement weather will cancel the event.
The event is the first of five block parties scheduled over the next few months by the police department. Each block party will be in a different area of Joplin so officers and other city agencies can interact with residents and families.
