The Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Foundation has established an online GoFundMe account to benefit the officers involved in Tuesday's shooting, which left Cpl. Benjamin Cooper dead and two others wounded.
The fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/f63cd7b3. More than $34,000 had been raised as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Donations also can be dropped off at the Joplin Police Department front desk or mailed to 303 E. Third St., Joplin, MO 64801, c/o Officer Benevolence.
The Police Department is "grateful for the outpouring of support from our citizens, businesses and surrounding communities," it said in a statement from Assistant Chief Brian Lewis.
