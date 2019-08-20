The death of an 87-year-old Joplin woman is under investigation as a possible case of elderly abuse or neglect.
The Joplin Police Department announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon that police were called Monday afternoon to Freeman Hospital West, where the woman had been admitted with injuries.
A representative of Missouri Health and Senior Services met an officer at the hospital and reported that the woman is a suspected victim of elderly abuse. The woman subsequently died at the hospital about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Her name has yet to be released.
Police say an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.
