Happy Friday, readers. And what a Friday it has been. Here in the newsroom, we have been reporting on some stories that continue to develop this afternoon.
First, reporter Debby Woodin has been tracking down rumors that riots are scheduled in Joplin. While there are several peaceful protests planned today and over the weekend, rumors of riots are simply not credible, according to Joplin police.
Secondly, digital editor Joe Hadsall has been following up on a story about the Leffen Center for Autism temporarily closing after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Both of those stories can be found at joplinglobe.com, and they'll be updated there later today and will be in our e-edition tomorrow.
Here's what else you can expect to find in your e-edition:
- A story marking the anniversary of D-Day.
- An update on Silver Dollar City's plans to reopen to the public.
- And looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, look for a commemoration of Flag Day, celebrated on June 14, in our regular Monday feature, The 5 Q's.
Have a good weekend, and stay safe.
