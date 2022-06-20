Today in the newsroom we learned that a Joplin police officer is back on the job.
Officer Rick Hirshey was injured in March when he was shot in the face by a gunman fleeing police. Two of his colleagues, Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, were killed by the gunman.
Hirshey has been recovering from his injuries and returned to work earlier today. We'll hear from him in a story that you'll find online at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- An urgent appeal from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
- An update on U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens' ad being removed from Facebook.
Have a nice evening.
