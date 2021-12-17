Joplin police say they are seeking charges against a Joplin woman after finding a large number of likely stolen catalytic converters in her home for the second time in a little more than a year.
In a written release, police said they’ve asked the Jasper County prosecutor’s office to file criminal charges against the resident of the home, Pamela Sims, 58, including felony stealing and two misdemeanors related to licenses and information required to possess catalytic converters.
Those charges had not been filed as of Friday.
Joplin police say they served a search warrant on Dec. 14 at a home at 419 N. Walnut Ave., after investigators developed information indicating there were stolen catalytic converters in the home.
Police say they recovered 98 catalytic converters with an estimated value of $60,000 from the residence.
Previous charges
Sims faces one felony criminal count related to a search Joplin police conducted at the same address in September 2020.
Court records say Sims was charged with one count of felony stealing in the wake of that raid and was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in September 2021.
According to the affidavit filed last year with the request for the felony stealing count, Sims was found to be in possession of “multiple catalytic converters that had been reported as stolen. Sims had purchased said catalytic converters and had failed to keep a complete written or electronic record of each purchase.”
Police said 24 catalytic converters were located on her property. Records she kept showed she had purchased 43 catalytic converters in September 2020 from a number of individuals.
Police were able to connect three of the catalytic converters in Sims’ possession to a theft at a church and two to a theft at the Boys & Girls Club in Joplin.
Sims has pleaded not guilty to the charge and a hearing on pretrial motions or a change of plea is set in January.
Ongoing problem
Theft of catalytic converters has become a major problem across the U.S. in the last couple of years.
The converters are part of the exhaust system of most motor vehicles made in the U.S. since the 1970s.
Minerals inside the catalytic converter scrub the exhaust coming from the vehicle’s engine reducing polluting emissions, but the minerals used in the converters, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, are rare and their value has shot up in recent years.
Joplin police, along with other area departments, have investigated dozens of cases of catalytic converter theft each year for the past two years.
Joplin police Capt. William Davis said his officers have investigated 89 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the past five months.
Investigating these cases is made more difficult because it’s nearly impossible for investigators to connect a specific catalytic converter to a specific car unless the thief is caught in the act, Davis said.
In the case of the 98 converters recovered in search this week, Davis said, they’ll be stored as evidence if criminal charges are filed, but what happens to them after that is not clear.
“Without having to go back and getting all scientific and matching up cut marks and the metallurgy that goes along with it, it would be extremely difficult to match them to a specific car,” Davis said. “Plus it’s likely the victim had to have their vehicle repaired already.”
Davis said officials hope arrests like this one will deter other criminals from stealing other converters.
“We’re hoping that in conducting search warrants and seeking criminal charges that that information gets out there so individuals involved see that we’re taking this seriously and investigating this to the fullest extent we can and trying to prosecute those involved,” Davis said. “We hope the public sees that, we hope the criminals involved see that and hope it puts a stop to their activities because eventually they’ll get caught. We’ll keep doing our job and following up on it, and hopefully it’ll lead to a decrease in this activity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.