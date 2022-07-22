News conference

Joplin police Chief Sloan Rowland discusses the events of March 8. Globe | Roger Nomer

A March 8 incident in Joplin shook the city to its core when two police officers were left dead and a third was injured.

The officers were responding to a disturbance at a shopping center when the suspect shot and killed Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed and injured Officer Rick Hirshey.

Joplin's police chief, Sloan Rowland, earlier today held a news conference to review body camera and in-car camera footage and to provide a narrative of what happened on that day.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.