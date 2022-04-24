An outside study of staffing at the Joplin Police Department released Friday by the city throws up red flags on workloads found in the patrol division and for the department's retention rates.
A work session will be held Monday for the study results to be presented to the Joplin City Council.
While the department's detective/investigations division was found to be reasonably staffed at this time, consulting firm Etico Solutions Inc. reported that 23 more patrol positions would be needed to even out the demand on those officers, the report states. Even with those additional officers, the report forecasts an increase in post-pandemic calls for service, which would again multiply the workload.
The consultant recommended an adjustment of the beats from a five-beat to a 12-beat plan intended to more evenly spread workloads between the busiest and less busy patrol beat areas. The report recommends that the department scour positions to see if there are jobs being done by sworn personnel that could be filled by civilian workers to put officers on the streets. One such change could be made in the patrol division's equipment custodian, the report states, and there could be a change in the training sergeant's position.
"Finally, officer retention is an obvious problem for the Joplin Police Department. The turnover rate determined in this study is the highest seen by this researcher in over 18 years of conducting studies. The city of Joplin is spending enormous resources in training new recruits only to see them leave shortly after completing training for other law enforcement agencies. Although officer pay was not a focus of this study, it became a red flag when the turnover and availability rates were found to be so high," the consultant states.
A union representative of the police officers, Shelby Howard, a retired 10-year veteran of the department, asked the council in December to take immediate action on the wage and staffing issues at the department.
“They are finding themselves taking more dangerous calls with less help. They are tired. They are worried, and I pray all of this doesn’t lead to disastrous consequences” for residents, officers and their families, Howard said.
He described conditions at the department as “bleak and heartbreaking,” asking the council for immediate attention and its leadership.
Two officers, Cpl. Ben Cooper and patrol Officer Jake Reed, were shot March 8 responding to a disturbance at the Northpark Crossing shopping center. They died of their injuries, and a third officer, Rick Hirshey, was injured when he was shot in the face by the suspect as he and other officers were trying to apprehend the shooter after a pursuit.
The assailant, Anthony Felix, 40, was shot and killed as he continued to fire on police.
