Pool season in Joplin is winding down.
Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be open regular hours through Sunday and will close weekdays starting Monday. The pool will be open on the weekend from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. It will be closed for the season after that.
Though the pool in the past had stayed open until Labor Day, there are not enough workers available to continue that, said the city's recreation coordinator, Jessica Johnson, said in a statement. She said it was decided to close the pool at the time that schools started back for the fall.
Cunningham Pool will close Saturday after the traditional doggy dive-in at 4 p.m., which is open only to those who preregistered their dogs. Cunningham has been used for swim lessons and aqua Zumba classes this season and was only open for public swimming when Schifferdecker was closed for swim meets.
Details: joplinparks.org, 417-625-4750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.