Today in the newsroom, we turned our eyes to the skies for a scientific breakthrough powered by locally made batteries.
As I write this, NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission landed a probe on the asteroid Bennu and is in the process of collecting samples that will be returned to Earth for further study. The materials could help answer some of science's big questions, including details about the origins of the universe. And that spacecraft is powered by lithium-ion batteries manufactured by EaglePicher Technologies.
We'll have more about the historic event in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as reports about:
- A meeting covering proposals for Ewert Park and swimming pools.
- The first medical marijuana dispensaries opening across the state, and when one might come to Joplin.
- The Class 3 State girls' golf tournament wrapped up, having been held across two days of not-good weather for golf.
Have a wonderful evening, and we'll see you later tonight or tomorrow.
