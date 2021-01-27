In yesterday's newsletter, we told you about a public meeting being held by the city of Joplin to review a proposed master plan for the park system.
In today's newsletter, which is being written as that public meeting is happening, we'll tell you that reporter Debby Woodin is covering it and will have complete coverage for you at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll find out what's in the master plan for the city's parks and what residents think about it.
We'll also bring you:
- Previews of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Joplin and Nevada.
- An update on COVID-19 case numbers at Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University.
- Coverage of Gov. Mike Parson's State of the State address.
Have a good Wednesday. Stay warm and safe.
