Townhouses built in the early 20th century by a mining equipment inventor as well as the former Downtown Joplin Y are to be considered today for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
They are two of 10 nominations from across the state that will be reviewed by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation at a meeting in Jefferson City. If they find that the nominations are adequately documented, the panel could agree to forward them to the National Register.
The Cleveland Apartments, located at 801-807 W. First St. and 104 N. Jackson Ave., were originally owned by William Phelps Cleveland, who made a fortune inventing a magnetic ore separating machine for the booming local mine industry in the early 20th century. They are currently owned by brothers Shawn and Stephen Grindle, of Joplin.
Constructed of stone and concrete, they are of the Prairie School and Ozark Vernacular styles. Prairie style is composed of strong horizontal lines and low-pitched roofs with long windows. Ozark Vernacular features elements of high style design mixed with traditional folk touches.
The apartment where Cleveland, his wife and daughter lived exists with the original layout, trim work and other details, which meets one of the requirements for nomination, according to the nomination, which also states the property would be eligible for National Register listing under the criteria that is associated with the lives of persons significant in Joplin’s past and, secondly, because the property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction.
The Grindle brothers will work with local historic renovator Neal Group Construction and Restoration to repair and renovate the buildings.
A nomination of the former Downtown Joplin Y building at 510 S. Wall Ave. also will be reviewed today.
The 1921 building that served for decades as Joplin’s only YMCA location was closed in 2017 and sold last year to the same family investment firm that subsequently purchased the Olivia Apartments building and has it under renovation.
Owner Blue Haven Homes, operated by Joplin brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Smith, and their father, Christopher Smith, of Colorado, said when they purchased the building they intended to renovate the building for apartments though they intended to keep the historical features of the building.
They hoped to retain the swimming pool in the basement and some of the exercise rooms.
According to the nomination report researched and written by Rosen Preservation of Kansas City, the building is eligible in a category for cultural and recreational properties.
“This property type was constructed to ‘meet the social, cultural, and recreational needs’ of the residents of Joplin; the 1921 building originally functioned as both clubhouse and recreational facility,” the report reads. It was the second location in downtown for what then was the YMCA.
The Joplin YMCA was founded in 1891.
It may be a week before the decisions on whether to advance the nominations of the buildings will be available from the state board.
