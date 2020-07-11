The city of Joplin has changed the email address for people to send questions about the novel coronavirus.
Email questions can now be sent to covidquestions@joplinmo.org. The former address has been disabled because it was hit with a large amount of spam that made it inefficient for staff to use, the city said in a statement.
There is a variety of COVID-19 information and a dashboard with case numbers posted on the city's website at www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus. An email account was created to help residents with questions about various matters related to COVID-19 when the pandemic began several months ago. City staff has been providing information to residents, businesses, churches and other organizations to answer their questions.
"We recognize that there are many different aspects related to COVID-19, especially relating to city recommendations and council ordinances,” said City Manager Nick Edwards in a statement. "We encourage the public to use this portal to get clarification on items they may be facing in a particular situation. This tool worked well during the stay home order, and we’re here to help now as the mask ordinance takes effect."
Edwards said the email account is not intended for use to submit complaints about people not wearing protective masks under the city's new mask ordinance.
"The city is in the business of public health, just as we are with public safety and other areas," he said. "With that in mind, we pursue things that protect our public’s health. By wearing a mask, we can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus," Edwards said.
