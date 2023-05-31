Book lovers of all ages are encouraged to register for the Joplin Public Library’s annual free summer reading program, which runs now through July 23. This year’s theme is “All Together Now.”
No library card is required to participate, and participation is self-guided and optional. For the third consecutive year, a free summer library card is available for use through July 31 to everyone, regardless of age or residency.
Upon registering, children, teens and adults will track the number of minutes they read or listen to their favorite materials — including books, magazines, newspapers and audiobooks — on a paper game board available at the library or through the Beanstack app. Babies also can participate if their parents or other adults track the amount of time spent reading to the child.
Goals for each age group are set, with the opportunity to win prizes and entries into giveaways. Prizes include necklace chains, journals, book bags, water bottles, day passes to Schifferdecker Aquatic Center, and gift certificates to a variety of local attractions and businesses.
The program also includes a full calendar of events. Some are the library’s regular programs, such as story times and book clubs, that have been tailored to fit the theme. Others are being offered in conjunction with the summer program and will include local visits by the Fishin’ Magicians, Will Parker, Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters, Mad Science and Fire Dog. See the full schedule at www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Register for the program at www.joplinpublic library.org or in person at the library, 1901 E. 20th St.
The summer reading program is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the secretary of state’s office.
